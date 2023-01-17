Erik ten Hag says Anthony Martial “begged” to play against Man City



Erik ten Hag says Anthony Martial “begged” to play against Manchester City and that his withdrawal at half time was just a precaution.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Crystal Palace, the boss said:

“He [Martial] begged to start [against Man City] and I knew the start was so important in this game. He’s especially really good in pressing, a really big element in our pressing – he did that really well before half-time

“I hope to avoid him getting injured but he was complaining and that’s why he didn’t train in the week, we decided and he decided as well [that he was fit enough to start].

“But also you saw he was not capable to go 100% and that’s what you need. Also, to avoid getting injured, we took him off. But it also had an impact on our game, a negative impact after half time.”

The manager also acknowledged that his United side partied after beating City but that they were now settling down to concentrate on tomorrow’s crucial game.

“If you can’t celebrate, you kill the energy,” he said. “But after it, we had to settle down after 24 hours and move on to the next game.”

When asked whether Wout Weghort would debut in the game, Ten Hag was coy, saying “Oh, I have to think that over, so first settle down this game [City] we have to set the right conclusions, then we will make the clear plan.”

He also was asked to explain the selection of Bruno Fernandes on the right wing.

“I think he played the role really brilliant, on the right and the left. I think the rest of the team adapted good to the situation and I think we had really good breaks by finding the free man,” he said.

“Bruno was [an] important factor in that role and he was important to the pressing as well, I think. I didn’t know he was [Sky’s] Man of the Match, but he was my Man of the Match, definitely, Bruno Fernandes.”

United face Palace at Selhurst Park tomorrow at 8pm.







