Jadon Sancho close to return as Erik ten Hag’s title charge handed majorboost



Manchester United are the only Premier League team who are competing on all four fronts. And this means squad depth will play a crucial role in the second half of the season.

Erik ten Hag is currently having to figure out which of his wingers will be loaned out with both Anthony Elanga and Facundo Pellistri pushing for regular minutes.

That choice was becoming a major worry for the Dutch manager considering the uncertainty surrounding Jadon Sancho‘s return date.

Sancho already part of tactical analysis

But now, Express have claimed that the English winger is close to returning. “Manchester United reportedly expect Jadon Sancho to return to team training imminently in a significant boost to Erik ten Hag’s attacking options.

“The 22-year-old is said to have already been involved in tactical analysis and could soon make his first appearance since October,” the report said.

The 22-year-old was already pictured attending the Manchester derby and there were murmurs that a return could be closer than what was earlier expected.

BREAKING: Jadon Sancho is expected in training THIS WEEK 🔥 [@Muppetiers] pic.twitter.com/wXXVhoMsip — Morgan (@utdscope) January 17, 2023

Sancho last featured for the Red Devils in their 1-1 draw against Chelsea. His performances during that run seemed to indicate a man who had lost his mojo and was struggling to complete even the basics.

Ten Hag showed his man-management skills by sending the England international to his native Netherlands for an unique individual training programme to sort out his physical and mental issues.

And now after three months away from football, all the signs point towards a swift return to training followed by a possible first-team return.

Training this week, possible return in Cup matches?

According to The Muppetiers, “the expectation is that he should be returning to first-team training in the next few days.”

United’s next two Premier League games against Crystal Palace and Arsenal are expected to come too soon for the former Borussia Dortmund winger.

However, the cups could provide Sancho with the ideal conditions for a return to competitive football.

United are set to travel to Nottingham Forest for the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-finals next week before hosting Reading in the FA Cup fourth round. Forest then return to Old Trafford for the second leg.

Sancho’s return will be a huge boost for Ten Hag who wants his best players to be around for the crucial second-half of the season if United are to end their silverware drought.



