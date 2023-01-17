Manchester United among Premier League heavyweights in the chase to sign Ivan Fresneda



Manchester United are currently in red-hot form, having won nine games on the bounce and are the only Premier League side to be in contention in four different tournaments.

Erik ten Hag has transformed the team through a mixture of man-management, tactical nous and some excellent transfer business.

But the squad depth remains an issue and United are open to more deals if the right player is available, as the manager has reiterated on a number of occasions.

The right-back spot was a major cause for concern until recently with Diogo Dalot seemingly the only choice under consideration for the Dutch manager.

United’s right-back search

But since the World Cup, Aaron Wan-Bissaka has really come into his own and has put in a number of impressive performances with the most recent coming against Manchester City in the Manchester derby.

But his future remains uncertain and United are open to do business in case the English full-back decides to seek pastures anew.

Real Valladolid’s teenage sensation has caught the eye of the Red Devils and they could be interested in completing a deal.

“Man United have joined Newcastle United and Arsenal in the chase to sign Real Valladolid sensation Ivan Fresneda,” sources have indicated to Football Insider.

“Valladolid are resigned to losing their prize asset, who has a release clause of around £8.8million that could be triggered this month.”

The price certainly showed not be a major stumbling block in case Ten Hag wants to complete the transfer.

He has racked up some impressive statistics in his breakthrough season, successfully completing the most tackles for a U-21 player in La Liga so far this season.

Fresneda, a man in demand

He has turned out 11 times this season but with Valladolid seemingly on their way down to the Segunda division, the club are resigned to losing him soon.

The report also mentions that Newcastle want Fresneda as back-up for Kieran Trippier, while Arsenal could swoop should Cedric Soares leave this month.

“His agent Luis Bardaji was in London at the weekend with offers expected for the Spain Under-19 international,” the article mentioned.



