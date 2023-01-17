Manchester United handed transfer boost as legal dispute in Rafael Leao’s contract negotiation emerges



Manchester United target Rafael Leao is closing in on a new deal at the San Siro.

Leao has been linked to United on numerous occasions and is a name on Erik ten Hag’s wishlist with the Dutch coach gearing up to spend big on an illustrious forward in the summer.

Chelsea are also linked with a move for Leao, although it remains to be seen whether they can afford to do so after their acquisition of Mykhailo Mudryk.

Italian publication Gazzetta reports that the Portuguese has so far strongly indicated that he’s interested in remaining at AC Milan for a number of years.

The Serie A giants are gearing up for decisive talks with the player’s representatives over fresh terms.

“AC Milan are confident and await the arrival of lawyer Ted Dimvula to speed up the renewal of Rafael Leão. The most likely [date for the meeting] is Friday the 20th.”

“The optimism of the Rossoneri’s top management is animated by the player’s attitude. Leao has always been very clear in professing his desire to stay in Milan for a long time.”

“The five-year six-and-a-half million net per season plus bonuses appeals to the family [of Leao].

“This is given that for at least six months, Sporting Lisbon has obtained payment of part of the 19 million outstanding payments through the salaries of Rafael’s current contract.”

Gazzetta adds that despite both parties being inclined towards arriving at an agreement, there is a dispute between Sporting Lisbon and Lille, where Leao used to ply his trade.

The French club has reneged on its obligation to pay what they owe to the Portuguese giants. Lille has taken legal action to enforce their action to stop payments.

As per Gazzetta, this is a step backwards for negotiations. As the conflict rumbles on, renewal talks are also affected.

In addition to this, there is friction between Leao’s lawyer, Jorge Mendes and the Leao family. The combination of these issues threatens the winger’s long-term stay with the Rossoneri.



United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.

Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.

Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.

Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!



