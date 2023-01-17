Manchester United have “laid the groundwork” for sensational summer swoop for Declan Rice



Manchester United still retain an interest in West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice.

Rice has been a long-standing target for United for a number of years but a move has never come to materialize.

Alongside the player holding out for a transfer to Chelsea, West Ham have stubbornly stuck to their guns in demanding a world-record fee for their midfield star.

Rice has flirted with United before but it’s an open secret his heart has always been set on a move to Stamford Bridge to reunite with his close friend, Mason Mount.

The 24-year-old has made great strides with the Hammers.

Mark Noble’s retirement meant that Rice was instantly made captain of the London club.

He has also cemented his place in the England set-up and is a permanent fixture in Gareth Southgate’s plans.

According to The Telegraph reporter Sam Dean, Arsenal have now joined the race for Rice and have placed him at the top of their priority list come summer.

Dean also adds that Rice’s price tag may have drastically fallen and the player is now valued at £70m, a figure similar to that the Red Devils paid for Casemiro.

CBS journalist Jacob Steinberg confirms Dean’s indication and reiterates United’s interest in the Englishman.

Steinberg says, “Arsenal’s interest in Declan Rice is completely true. Been bubbling away over the last few weeks and it’s seen as a more likely move for the West Ham captain than Chelsea. Arsenal def have the money, especially with Cl qualification looking a formality.”

“A factor in this is that Chelsea went three summers in a row without signing Rice, which opens the door for others to try. And he’s easily good enough to make Arsenal even better.”

“Manchester United also very much in the running for Rice. They’ve also laid some of the groundwork for a summer move.”

West Ham are currently in a relegation battle and now seems like the perfect time for Rice’s tenure at the London Stadium to finally come to an end.







