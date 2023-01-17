Manchester United have not let go of their intention to sign Dusan Vlahovic



Manchester United were in quite the conundrum after news emerged that the Glazers could end up selling the club which meant a striker might not end up arriving.

Manager Erik ten Hag had made it clear after Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure that he needed attacking reinforcements considering the Red Devils were fighting on all four fronts.

Only loan deals were available for the club to pursue which meant many of the club’s targets ended up moving elsewhere.

Ultimately, Wout Weghorst arrived from Burnley on loan after terminating his previous temporary contract with Besiktas.

Vlahovic remains a target

But the club have made it clear that they want to start with a clean slate next season and have grand plans of signing an elite goalscorer.

One such striker who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for quite some time now is Juventus hit-man Dusan Vlahovic.

🚨🇷🇸| Manchester United are interested in Dusan Vlahovic but they would have to pay €90m for the player. #MUFC [Corriere dello Sport] pic.twitter.com/w3CQxiCKfL — UtdActive (@UtdActive) December 20, 2022

According to Corriere Torino, Manchester United have “not let go” of their interest in the Serbian striker.

The report mentions that the 22-year-old’s agent Darko Ristic is listening to everything with interest but the Turin club will not allow him to leave for less than a whopping €90 million.

United certainly do not have the funds currently to pull off a deal of this magnitude in the winter window. It remains to be seen whether they return with an offer in the summer.

Vlahovic had left Fiorentina to join the Old Lady for £66.6m in the winter window last year and Juventus will want to make a healthy profit from the deal.

Huge price tag on the Serbian

Vlahovic was in superb form for Fiorentina, which paved the way for his move to Turin. In 24 games for the Viola, he managed 20 goals and 4 assists.

Since his move to Juventus, the Serbia international has scored 16 goals and contributed four assists in 36 games across his season-and-a-half stay.

Whether he will be the one to join the 20-time English league champions remains to be seen. Various reports have indicated Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen are the frontrunners in that regard.



