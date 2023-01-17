Marcus Rashford and Manchester United close to finding contract breakthrough



Manchester United are growing more optimistic that Marcus Rashford will sign a new contract with the club.

Rashford, 25, has 18 months left on his current deal. A one-year automatic extension was triggered in December to prevent the forward from walking out of Old Trafford this year.

The club are also in negotiations with Diogo Dalot, Alejandro Garnacho, and Luke Shaw’s representatives over contract renewals.

Rashford has been in magnificent form this season, strengthening his position at the boardroom table.

Furthermore, Paris Saint-Germain’s persistent interest in the left-forward adds an uncomfortable aura around his contract situation.

The centrepiece of Erik ten Hag’s side this season, Rashford has scored 16 goals and provided 6 assists in all competitions.

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News reports that United are confident their star forward will pen a new deal.

The Englishman is set to see his current £200,000 weekly salary raised.

United, however, are reluctant to exceed an offer of £300,000 per week as they aim to put a wage structure in place.

Casemiro currently earns this figure. David de Gea was above this marker last season during which he brought home £375,000.

Following United’s failure to qualify for the Champions League, the Spanish goalkeeper saw his salary cut by 25%, equalling an approximate £280,000 per week this season.

The report detailed that, although the club are confident and relaxed about Rashford’s situation, a full agreement is not imminent.







