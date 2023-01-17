Truus van Gaal reveals husband Louis van Gaal’s disappointment after being sacked by Manchester United

Louis van Gaal was left in tears after being sacked by Manchester United, his wife has revealed.

As reported in the Manchester Evening News, Truus van Gaal has spoken on the disappointment herself, and Louis felt after he was fired as United boss.

The Dutch manager was given his marching orders after winning the FA Cup in 2016, but Truus explains how she feared the news was coming before it was officially announced.

Truss says she felt Louis’s time at Old Trafford was coming to an end after becoming distant with leading figures at the club.

“I knew Louis would be fired by Manchester United. I felt it. We had a small boardroom there, and it was always fun with the old Manchester legends, Ferguson, Bobby Charlton.

We had a table there with good food and drinks. Suddenly, they stopped greeting us and just waved from afar. Something was wrong.” Truus van Gaal says in the Amazon documentary, Van Gaal.

Despite her husband’s hopes the FA Cup would save his job in Manchester, van Gaal was replaced by Jose Mourinho shortly after the victory at Wembley.

Truus says the decision hit Louis hard, finding him in tears after receiving the news.

“When I came home, I could see he’d been crying. I hugged him. I had tears in my eyes, too.” said Truus.

The sacking ended van Gaal’s two-year stay at Old Trafford, with the FA Cup win undoubtedly the highlight of his time in charge.

Van Gaal’s success in the competition remains United’s last FA Cup win, with his successor, Mourinho, the only other manager to deliver silverware in the post-Ferguson era.

Fellow countryman Erik ten Hag is the latest manager charged with delivering silverware to the Old Trafford trophy cabinet, which has been starved over the last decade.

Ten Hag’s pursuit continues in the Premier League continues tomorrow with a tricky-looking fixture away at Crystal Palace.