Video: Casemiro’s incredible passion and committment seen in viral confrontation with medical staffer



Casemiro had another super performance from Manchester United as the Red Devils staged a brilliant comeback against Manchester City on Saturday.

The Brazilian did well from his central-defensive midfield position and offered sufficient cover for United’s back-four in what was a defensive masterclass by Erik ten Hag.

Casemiro ensured United won the midfield battle.

He came up with some crucial tackles and blocks inside the box, which helped United clinch all three points against their noisy neighbours.

Casemiro capped a stellar showing against Pep Guardiola’s men with a fine assist for his side’s equalizer.

Beyond the assist, Casemiro earned plaudits and overwhelming praise from the fanbase for the passion and desire he displayed during the game.

Especially after Marcus Rashford scored the winning goal, a jubilant Casemiro could not be contained as he ran to the fans and hugged them in wild celebration.

The 30-year-old held a number of fans and engaged in the delirious celebrations with them, as did some of the players including Raphael Varane and Fred.

In another video that has since gone viral, in a period of the game when the midfielder went off injured momentarily to receive treatment, he is seen desperately trying to get back on the pitch.

During a vital moment of the derby, Casemiro is seen in a confrontation with a member of the United medical team who tries to persuade him to cool down.

The stubborn Brazilian however repeatedly shrugs him off and signals to the referee and the rest of the players that he wants to be re-introduced into proceedings immediately.

Wow, look at Casemiro furious to come back on. 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐌𝐈𝐓𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓! 💪🇧🇷 🎥 @UtdFaithfuls pic.twitter.com/j5HmSTBI53 — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) January 16, 2023

Already a fan favourite, Casemiro’s gallant show of commitment will only serve to endear him to fans even further.







