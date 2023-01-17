Wout Weghorst’s first quotes as a Manchester United player



Wout Weghorst has given his first interview as a Manchester United player.

Weghorst, 30, officially signed on a six-month loan from Burnley on 13th January.

Erik ten Hag was desperate to reinforce his options up front following Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure and Anthony Martial’s struggles with fitness and form.

The Dutch striker scored nine goals in 18 competitions during his spell at Turkish giants Beşiktaş this season, to whom United had to pay €2,850,000 in reparation costs for terminating his contract prematurely.

The 6”6 No. 9 spoke exclusively to United’s in-house media and was asked about his desire to prove himself in the Premier League.

Weghorst scored two goals in 20 appearances for Burnley upon signing for them last January in a deal worth €15million.

On re-entering English football, the Netherlands international stated:

“For me, it was not done, it was not finished. It didn’t work out the first time as I hoped and I’m really hungry to show myself, to help the team.

“Of course, we are on a really good track now. The last couple of weeks, months actually, it’s going really positive here and I just want to contribute and give my best and give my all for the club and I try to be a part of the successful way we are going.”

Speaking defiantly of his wish to contribute to United’s campaign as an out-and-out centre-forward, Weghorst said:

“Of course, I want to score goals here. I’m a striker and I think every striker knows it; you are living for scoring goals.

“That’s the thing we have been working all week for to get it done in the weekend and that’s definitely something I want to achieve here also.

“That’s also what I meant with being part of it and contributing. Of course, for me as a striker, at the end, it’s also all about goals.”







