Aaron Wan-Bissaka is fully focussed on the season ahead with Manchester United



After their extravagant summer splurge, the only transfer of note that Manchester United were targeting in January was to bring in a back-up right back.

At that point in time, Erik ten Hag had raised concerns over the amount of matches Diogo Dalot was having to play.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka‘s future seemed to lay away from the club with the Dutch manager preferring to bring in an attacking full-back, more comfortable with the ball at their feet than the former Crystal Palace star.

However, post the World Cup, Wan-Bissaka has really come into his own and shown the kind of form that forced United to pay £45m for his services three seasons ago.

He grabbed an acrobatic assist against Burnley and was one of the star players against Manchester City in the derby, playing a crucial role in helping United grab the all-important leveller.

Apart from his defensive solidity, Wan-Bissaka showed the fans and the manager how he has improved his attacking game.

One move in the second-half where he danced past three City players, including leaving Rodri sprawled on the Old Trafford turf has been shared widely all over social media.

And Wan-Bissaka acknowledged how the Old Trafford crowd egged him on and was quite pleased with his part in the build-up to the first goal.

“Yeah definitely [it was pleasing to hear the crowd cheer],” he told club media. “It also pushes your confidence up to continue doing what you do best.

“Obviously, that pleased the fans and led to a chance in the game, so it was a good moment.”

Ten Hag said after the game, “It was more of a team performance. I’ve seen a lot of brilliant players on my side today. I mention Raphael Varane and Luke Shaw.

“I have to mention Fred. I definitely have to mention Bruno, he was really brilliant. And what do you think about Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Tyrell Malacia? I think all my players were brilliant.”

He had told in the past that Wan-Bissaka has a future at United and if he continues in the same vein, there is no denying how much quality he brings to the back-line.

And the 25-year-old has now revealed how much the team has helped him perform the way he has done recently.

AWB firmly focussed on the season ahead with United

For me, first it’s the team, you put the team first,” he said. “The team performance. But individually I was happy with the way I played [against City]. That always helps with the team around you.

“We’re all really together and helping each other on the pitch.”

With regards to his future, the full-back seemed firmly focussed on the season ahead with United. He has been the subject of interest from Wolves as well as former club Palace.

“We know with all of the games coming up that none of them will be easy, but we all go into every game with the mentality to win. I think we need to take every game, game by game with the aim of just winning.”

His admission will be music to the ears of fans who want the defender to stay and fight for his place.



