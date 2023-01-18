American firm Sixth Street wants a stake in Manchester United

US investment firm Sixth Street is reportedly interested in buying a stake in Manchester United.

According to The Telegraph, the American company would not want a complete takeover, and the Glazers are open to external investment.

It is being handled by the Raine Group, which was in charge of Chelsea’s sale.

The report mentions that parties from the US are leading the way in buying United.

This would be a kick in the teeth for all United fans who have been excited regarding the news of the Glazers selling.

If the owners decide to remain in charge and sell merely a stake in United, it would be more of the same.

The American investors would also want maximum dividends, not caring about the club’s progress on the pitch.

The report goes on to state:

“The scale of Sixth Street’s involvement with the big two clubs of Spanish football, who dominate their domestic game, cannot be understated.”

“In May last year, Sixth Street agreed a €360 million, 20-year deal with Real president Florentino Perez to operate businesses out of the rebuilt Bernabeu Stadium.”

“Sixth Street will run that Bernabeu deal through the US business Legends International which operates sales, sponsorship and hospitality in sports venues and in which Sixth Street has a majority stake.”

Yesterday we covered the story regarding Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s public interest in buying the club.

There are reportedly multiple interested parties, including some from the Middle East and Asia.

In the next few weeks, more and more buyers are expected to make their interest public.



