Breakthrough for Man United as Alejandro Garnacho finally agrees terms for a new long-term deal



Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho has agreed a long new contract at Old Trafford.

Jacque Talbot reports that the Argentine is ready to put pen to paper on a new deal at United that will keep him at the club for many years.

Talbot relays, “Alejandro Garnacho has agreed terms on a new contract at Manchester United.”

“The winger has been locked in discussions with the club over a fresh contract and we understand that terms have been agreed on a deal that will keep him at Old Trafford until 2029 – plus an option of an extra year.”

“The club have agreed to pay the Argentine youngster more than £30,000 per week – plus he will receive significant bonuses for goals and other performance-related targets.”

Garnacho’s extension is positive news for United fans.

Recently, it was reported that a number of clubs in Europe have the winger on their radar.

Some of the clubs that were mentioned to be monitoring Garnacho’s situation include Real Madrid and Juventus.

Links started to emerge after it was indicated that Garnacho had rejected a £20,000 per week offer made to him by club chiefs.

His representatives were of the opinion that Garnacho deserved more and his performances warranted a salary that reflected his growing status and prominence within the team.

Erik ten Hag spoke to the media and heaped praise on the Argentina international.

Ten Hag lauded the progress shown by Garnacho and remarked that he’s on the right trajectory to becoming one of United’s best players.

Garnacho starred for United against Manchester City in the derby comeback when he came off the bench and provided a brilliant assist to Marcus Rashford for the winner.







