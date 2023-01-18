Casemiro produces dominant midfield showing in dispiriting draw against Crystal Palace



Manchester United suffered a setback as they dropped points against Crystal Palace.

United went into the break a goal ahead, courtesy of Bruno Fernandes. The Portuguese found himself inside the box with space after Wout Weghorst did well to drag the defenders away.

Fernandes picked his spot and fired the ball into the back of the net with a brilliant finish.

However, a lethargic United gave a venturing Palace an avenue into the game and got punished for it late into proceedings.

Michael Olise came up with a moment of brilliance to ensure the points were split. A superbly powerful free kick left David de Gea stunned. The Spaniard had no chance to save the effort.

Beyond the result, the other disappointing blow for the Red Devils is that Casemiro will now not be available for the game against Arsenal because of his booking.

Casemiro will serve his one-match ban as his teammates battle against the Gunners.

Nevertheless, the Brazilian produced another excellent performance at Selhurst Park.

Casemiro registered 96 touches of the ball.

He won an incredible nine ground duels and won eight tackles in the 90 minutes he was on the pitch against the Eagles.

The 30-year-old made three crucial interceptions to stop Palace’s attacking phases of play.

Casemiro won three of his aerial duels in a superior show of his dominance in the air.

Casemiro’s game by numbers vs. Crystal Palace: 96 touches

9 ground duels won

8 tackles won

5 clearances

3 interceptions

3 aerial duels won

2 key passes

1 yellow card He’ll be missed at the weekend. 🟨 pic.twitter.com/CFVhnLF6zS — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) January 18, 2023

Contributing to the attack, Casemiro made two key passes. Casemiro will undoubtedly be a big miss against Arsenal, and United must now find a way to win without him.

