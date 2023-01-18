Christian Eriksen spotted driving Wout Weghorst to Manchester Airport



Wout Weghorst has been spotted adjusting to life in England after his move to Manchester United.

The Dutch striker arrived in England last January but only stayed for six months as Burnley were relegated from the Premier League.

He then moved to Turkey to join Beşiktaş J.K. on loan for the 2022/23 season.

However, Man United came calling just a couple of days ago and then he made the move back to England.

It is expected that he will play some part in the Crystal Palace match but whether he starts is yet to be confirmed.

The Daily Mail has captured photos of Weghorst in a car driven by fellow United star Christian Eriksen.

Kawan anter jemput yg setia, another assist from Eriksen. 😂🙌#poroshalangid pic.twitter.com/M9vJIzaAmt — Poros Halang ID (@PorosHalangID) January 18, 2023

This was as the squad traveled to Manchester Airport as they got ready to fly down to London to face Palace.

Other stars including Marcus Rashford were also spotted ahead of a crucial fixture in the Premier League.

Erik ten Hag will be hoping that United can continue their winning ways against tough opposition once more.

Casemiro faces suspension vs. Arsenal if he receives a yellow card tonight.

Weghorst will be hoping for better days with United after only scoring two Premier League goals in 20 appearances last season.

For Besiktas, he managed to achieve eight goals in 16 appearances and has been in fine form of late.

Eriksen, who will be eager for more assists, will be hoping he can get to know Weghorst during the time he is on loan at United.

Weghorst’s height could cause some problems for opposition defenders as United look to improve their set-piece ability.

United landed Weghorst on loan at the right time as fixtures continue to come in with the Europa League knockout rounds starting next month.







Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.



Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.



Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.



