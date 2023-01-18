Confirmed Man United XI vs Crystal Palace: Wout Weghorst starts up front



Wout Weghorst is starting his Manchester United career from kick off tonight as the Red Devils take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League at Selhurst Park.

With Anthony Martial struggling for fitness, manager Erik ten Hag has thrown the loanee right into the starting line-up, with Marcus Rashford and Antony flanking him on the left and right wings, respectively.

Bruno Fernandes will take up his usual role in the number 10 position.

In central midfield, Fred, who is a yellow card away from missing Sunday’s clash with Arsenal, is rested, with Christian Eriksen taking his place.

Casemiro is also a yellow away from suspension, but starts.

Ten Hag has also refreshed the defence as well.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka retains his place at right back in Diogo Dalot’s absence, but Raphael Varane will be partnered by Lisandro Martinez at centre back, with Luke Shaw moving to his more usual left back role after a great performance at centre back against Man City on Sunday.

Tyrell Malacia drops to the bench.

David de Gea will continue in goal.

On the bench, Tom Heaton continues to deputise for De Gea, with loanee Jack Butland yet to make an appearance.

Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Facundo Pellistri, Anthony Elanga, Scott McTominay and Alejandro Garnacho join Fred and Malacia as outfield options.

🚨 Tonight's team news is in — and there's a United debut for Wout Weghorst! 🇳🇱#MUFC || #CRYMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 18, 2023







Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.



Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.



Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.



