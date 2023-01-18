Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira admits Manchester United are in the title race



Manchester United are currently on a roll, having won their last nine games on the bounce.

Their superb form means they are currently fourth, level on points with third-placed Newcastle United who have played a game more.

The Red Devils are just a point behind defending champions Manchester City in second after their famous come-from-behind victory in the Manchester derby.

United’s superb form

That glorious result has spurred supporters’ hopes with many tipping them to be part of the title talk come the end of the season.

There has been mixed talk from the United dressing room with regards to the team’s chances of winning their 21st Premier League title.

Manager Erik ten Hag and Luke Shaw have dismissed such talks and have instead said that they are a long way off and need to focus on the upcoming games instead of being drawn into such conversations.

Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira believes Man Utd are in the Premier League title race 👀 pic.twitter.com/GnHs0Me9Nr — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) January 17, 2023

However, star defender Raphael Varane insisted that the team are capable of winning and they are hoping to continue in the same vein.

Arsenal are currently nine points clear of United, but they are yet to play Manchester City twice and will come up against United on Sunday after losing their previous encounter at Old Trafford.

Ahead of that potential six-pointer, United will travel to London to face an inconsistent Crystal Palace side coached by former Gunners legend Patrick Vieira.

‘United are title contenders’

United will be hoping to avoid their embarrassing performance from the last game of previous season, where they ended up losing 0-1 with Ten Hag in attendance on that day.

Vieira was asked about United’s form during his press conference ahead pf the game and he revealed that he thought the 20-time English league champions are certainly showing Championship-winning form.

“When you look at the last couple of games they played, the numbers of wins they have had and how close they are to the top, I think they will be [in the title race], yeah. It’s a different United [to last season],” Vieira said.

Arsenal fans will be hoping their former midfield star can do them a massive favour on Wednesday by beating United at Selhurst Park.



