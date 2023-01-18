

Dwight Yorke has delved into Bruno Fernandes’ resurgence under Erik ten Hag.

Yorke sits firmly in United’s history book for his contribution during the Treble Winning season.

The former Trinidad and Tobago international scored 65 goals across four seasons at Old Trafford.

Fernandes, meanwhile, was criticised last season for his lacklustre form.

The Portuguese’s goal contributions have dramatically decreased since his illustrious form upon signing for United in 2020.

Under Ten Hag, however, Fernandes has been entrusted with a more disciplined midfield role within the team, regaining his status as an influential player.

Speaking to Marriott Bonvoy, United’s official hotel loyalty partner, Yorke explained what the kex difference is compared to last season:

“Fernandes can score goals and, obviously, he is very creative in terms of that. What went away for Bruno, and what has come back, is his enjoyment of playing football.

“But once he started to enjoy his football, we’ve seen again the best of Bruno Fernandes.

“And I think for a period of time, he wasn’t enjoying playing. When he came to United, his record was incredible.”

Yorke added that Fernandes, who has been consistently wearing the captain’s armband, remains one of the most crucial cogs to Ten Hag’s United machine:

“He’s getting back to somewhere along those lines. Keeping Casemiro and Bruno fit will be key to the club’s success this season.”







