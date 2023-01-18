Ella Toone: The new face of Nike

Ella Toone has become the first female footballer to collaborate with Nike on Instagram for the launch of her new football boots.

The United star has become the global face of the new Phantom GX boots.

🚨 Exclusive: Ella Toone has become the first female player to collaborate with Nike on Instagram for the launch of her new football boots.#MUFC forward now the global face of the new Phantom GX boots. 🔥🔥🔥 Story @iPaperSport ⤵️ https://t.co/rxXXs2P9TW — Sam Cunningham (@samcunningham) January 17, 2023

Toone has become somewhat of a celebrity since helping the Lionesses to win the Euros in Summer and has since had a mural painted of her in her hometown and been snapped by the Paparazzi eating a pasty, something which the 23 year old has laughed about in recent interviews.

She opened the scoring at Wembley in the final against Germany after chipping her shot over the keeper.

Her candid interviews following games have always been well received by Reds fans but have now made her a fan favourite throughout the country as well.

Toone has scored three goals and bagged seven assists in 10 WSL games for United, helping them to secure second place in the table, three points behind leaders Chelsea with a game in hand.

She has scored 15 times for England in 27 games.

Toone’s remarkable success for both club and country this past year has made her one of Football’s most marketable and well-known faces of the game, perfect for Nike’s campaign.

Part of the campaign includes a social media video collaboration between Nike and Toone, which was released on Tuesday morning and has already been liked more than 30,000 times. It features Toone, at the end, standing in a spotlight strewn with rose petals.

“It’s a huge honour for Ella to be given the opportunity to be the global face of Nike’s new Phantom GX campaign,” James Marshall, Toone’s PR manager, said.

Toone recently launched her own YouTube channel which gained over 21,000 subscribers in a month and seen guests such as Alessia Russo, Phil Foden and Trevoh Chalobah.

As Sam Cunningham from inews writes, few English footballers have gone down this route but it is popular with American athletes.

“Ella’s popularity coming out of winning the Euros has grown so much it was always in the long term strategy to launch her own YouTube channel. Ella has an infectious personality which makes her extremely relatable to so many different people. Taking inspiration from American athletes, it’s important for Ella to build her own brand, control the narrative and give an insight into her life away from football,” Marshall said.

It’s just another stride forward for Women’s Football which has witnessed a few of those since the Lionesses success in the summer.







Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.



Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.



Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.



