Erik ten Hag blames Manchester United’s attacking performance for 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace

Erik ten Hag was disappointed with his team dropping two crucial points away to Crystal Palace.

Manchester United drew 1-1 away at Selhurst Park after an injury-time equaliser left the visitors dejected.

United controlled the first half and took the lead through a beautiful move finished by Bruno Fernandes.

Palace came into the game in the second half, and United were unable to hold on.

Many felt Man United should have been awarded a penalty late in the second half for a foul on Scott McTominay.

In his post-match interview, Ten Hag was asked about the penalty call, to which he replied:

“We have to invest more to get that second goal and then not be in that situation where a lucky moment costs you two points.”

” We were 1-0 up. In the second half we had a lot of space to kill them and go for the second. I never saw we really went for the second goal.”

“It’s difficult to say [why]. I have to criticise my team. Go for the second. Bruno [Fernandes] and Rashy [Rashford] on the wings, Garnacho, a lot of creativity, speed and power, and McTominay with penetration behind.”

United now face league leaders Arsenal on Sunday in what could be a sensational clash.

Ten Hag urges his players to be ready for the challenge at the Emirates.

“Players have to make sure they are ready for that game [against Arsenal], a top game and fantastic to be involved in. We are looking forward now and need to bring the desire to win it.”