Jadon Sancho likely to miss Manchester United’s next two fixtures v Crystal Palace and Arsenal

Jadon Sancho will reportedly miss Manchester United’s next two Premier League games against Crystal Palace and Arsenal.

According to The Daily Mail, United want to avoid involving Sancho in first-team action so soon after he just returned to training.

“Man United are being careful not to rush Jadon Sancho back into action too soon after he returned to group training at Carrington on Tuesday for the first time in two months.”

“Ten Hag has already stressed that Sancho will not play again before he is ready.”

The 22 year old has been out of action since before the World Cup.

He was put on an individual training program by Ten Hag in the Netherlands.

The coach did not bring him back immediately after the international break despite the congestion of fixtures.

The good news is that Sancho is back in training and should be available for selection soon.

Ten Hag will be looking to bring him back as soon as possible.

United are in a good position in the Premier League and could join the title race if they manage to get a result at the Emirates this Sunday against Arsenal.

Sancho is a creative winger who will be extremely useful against teams deploying a low block.

United fans will be hoping he can find his form soon and elevate United’s attack.



