Jamie Redknapp believes Manchester United should have been awarded a penalty in Crystal Palace draw

Former Liverpool player Jamie Redknapp feels Manchester United should have been awarded a penalty in their 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace.

The Red Devils conceded late to drop two crucial points away at Selhurst Park.

United lacked the cutting edge to kill the game in the second half, and it came back to haunt them.

However, things could have been different if they were awarded the penalty for a foul on Scott McTominay.

The replay showed no contact with the ball; hence it should have been given.

Redknapp feels the same. He went on to say:

“It’s a stonewall penalty on McTominay.”

“If the penalty gets given, that could be 2-0 and Casemiro available on Sunday; it was a penalty.”

United will be without the services of Casemiro on Sunday against Arsenal, as he has reached his limit on yellow cards and is banned.

It will be a massive blow for Ten Hag and his team, who are so reliant on the Brazilian to control the midfield.

United, however, have beaten the Gunners without Casemiro, and the coach will be eager to do the same.

It will be up to the players to follow the tactical instructions and avoid silly mistakes.