Leaked Man United team news vs Crystal Palace with Wout Weghorst set for debut



Manchester United will face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Palace with Erik ten Hag keen to extend his run of winning games to 10 since the end of the World Cup.

The team will undoubtedly be looking to build on a win against Manchester City to down Patrick Vieira’s men.

With the Arsenal game in sight, Ten Hag is expected to make a number of changes.

According to a relatively reliable source who has been right on a number of occasions, Wout Weghorst will make his debut for United against the Eagles.

Weghorst was officially unveiled as a United player after completing his loan move from Besiktas.

The Dutchman will start in attack alongside Marcus Rashford who is currently in red-hot form.

There will be a surprise name in defence.

Lisandro Martinez will start at the heart of United’s defence against Palace.

This is the first time the Argentine will start a Premier League game since his exploits with Argentina in the World Cup that saw him return to Old Trafford as a World Champion.

Martinez will slot next to Raphael Varane. Varane was excellent against City on Saturday and undoubtedly, will be happy to have his familiar partner in crime next to him.

Luke Shaw also starts and is likely to be restored to his favoured left-back role.

Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw start for Manchester United against Crystal Palace. [@caughtoffside] #MUFC — MUFC Scoop (@MUFCScoop) January 18, 2023

Shaw has had a successful stint as a centre-back but will not be shifted to the flank where he will look to cause havoc with Rashford.







