Maxi Oyedele joins Altrincham FC on loan



Manchester United’s Maxi Oyedele has been confirmed to have joined Altrincham FC on loan.

The surprise announcement came after the National League side released their line-up for last night’s clash with Maidenhead United.

The 18 year old was featured among the subs and Altrincham FC confirmed the move in a follow up tweet.

The club’s official twitter page said “Maxi Oyedele makes the squad this evening having recently joined us on loan from Manchester United.”

Maxi Oyedele makes the squad this evening having recently joined us on loan from Manchester United. — Altrincham FC (@altrinchamfc) January 17, 2023

Altrincham ran out 3-2 victors in the match but Oyedele did not feature off the bench to make his debut.

The shock loan move is not the only one Altrincham have made this season, with United’s Dermot Mee spending a short emergency loan spell with the club in the summer.

The two clubs have been closely connected this season beyond the two loans. Kicking off the campaign with a friendly match, Altrincham beat United’s u21s 2-1 and United have on occasion used Altrincham’s J Davidson Stadium to host u21s matches.

A youth international for Poland, Oyedele has been capped at the u19s level for his mother’s nation while he remains eligible for his father’s Nigeria and England, having been born in Manchester.

The young midfielder’s loan has come as a surprise to youth followers not just due to the last minute announcement but also due to his inexperience.

Still eligible for the u18s, Oyedele has only featured four times for United’s u21s, a rare occurrence as typically players are not given a loan until at least a full season with the u21s.

A combative midfielder, the youngster has been a key figure for United’s u18s in the past year, featuring in all six of United’s fixtures in last season’s FA Youth Cup triumph.

Adept at playing a defensive midfield or box to box role, Oyedele’s physical nature should bode well for his time in the National League.

A leggy midfielder, one of his standout attributes are his lung busting runs through the midfield and into space out wide.

Despite not making his debut last night, Altrincham’s fixture list is set to come thick and fast meaning he is certain to be seen in action soon.







