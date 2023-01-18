Player ratings: Crystal Palace 1-1 Man United



Manchester United drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace in the Premier League tonight. Here are our player ratings:

(A score of 6 is around average)

David de Gea 7.5 – excellent save against an awkward shot in the first half, smart stop to punch a goal-bound header in the second. Not really required apart from that.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 9 – excellent pace and aggression in defence, proactive during the match. His lack of presence in the final third does make United’s right-hand side attack quite supurfulous. What a tackle at the end though.

Raphael Varane 6.5 – solid. Nothing more, nothing less.

Lisandro Martinez 6 – seems like another couple games are still needed for him to get back into full form. Aspects of Butcher-esque qualities still on display, but perhaps a Buenos Aires-shaped hangover is still present.

Luke Shaw 8.5 – poised throughout. Comfortable with and without possession.

Christian Eriksen 7 – he has become an excellent tactical tool. Disciplined in positioning throughout, dropping deep to alter United’s shape during first half and centralising himself during the second to get on the ball. Lacked some star quality and control, however.

Casemiro 4 – a complete Makelele performance. Marked down by 2 points due to his lack of attacking prowess displayed in other Premier League matches. A further two for his clumsy suspension-creating tackle; even if the cynicism was measured. A further two for his lack of discpline and foresight annoying me more and more as I type.

Bruno Fernandes 7 – textbook Bruno.

Antony 5 – average seems about right. Some nice touches, but lack of inspiration. His form is becoming a problem for United in their attacking endevours.

Wout Weghorst 6 – solid first outing in a United shirt.

Marcus Rashford 4.5 – probably should not have played. Was unable to find his feet and seemed to be missing pace and usual technical abilities. Unlucky to score such a low rating; all as a result of comparing him to his previous outings.

Substitutes

Alejandro Garnacho 5 – struggled to make an impact.

Scott McTominay 4 – did he touch the ball more than twice?

Fred 7 – good energy, smart passing, and useful tackles in midfield.

