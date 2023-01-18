Tottenham Hotspur preparing for Harry Kane summer sale as Manchester United circle



It’s an open secret that Manchester United are big admirers of Harry Kane.

ESPN reported earlier this month that the England striker is on Erik ten Hag’s wishlist alongside Victor Osimhen and Benjamin Sesko.

Ten Hag’s interest in Kane comes with the Dutchman in search of a world-class goalscorer to come in and lead the line for the Red Devils.

The shortage of funds at Old Trafford has forced the United boss to shelve his ambitions to procure a top striker this month.

Ten Hag resorted to a temporary stop-gap solution in Dutch striker Wout Weghorst who could make his debut tomorrow when the Red Devils face Crystal Palace.

United could be handed a major transfer boost if reports on Kane’s future by Paul O Keefe are anything to go by.

According to O Keefe, Kane is all but guaranteed to leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during the summer with a number of clubs interested including United and Bayern Munich.

O Keefe relays that financial troubles at the North London club including Kane’s desire for a change in environment may fuel a likely exit.

“He’ll [Kane] be sold. The economics of keeping him are not feasible. 80 million lost plus 14 million wages for one season isn’t happening.”

O Keefe adds that unlike in the past, Kane will not knock back offers from interested parties when they arrive this time.

“He [Kane] won’t block a third attempt and Harry isn’t engaging in talks about renewing.”

“Time to get used to the idea [of him leaving] because it’s going to be horrendous.”

Kane would undoubtedly be an incredible addition to the United ranks. In the Premier League this season, the 29-year-old has mustered 15 goals in 19 games.



