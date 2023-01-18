Home » Video: Wilfried Zaha gives his hilarious verdict on Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s match-saving tackle

by Derick Kinoti
Manchester United’s spotless winning streak since the resumption of club football after the World Cup has suffered a setback after the 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace.

Palace came from behind to score in the dying minutes of the game at Selhurst Park to guarantee themselves a share of the points.

United took the lead through Bruno Fernandes, who got on the end of a great ball from Christian Eriksen to rifle the ball beyond Vicente Guaita.

Michael Olise, however, produced an inspired moment when his unstoppable free-kick powered rippled the United net.

While the draw is undoubtedly disappointing, it could have been a sadder affair for United fans.

Palace danger man Wilfried Zaha was through on goal with only De Gea to beat. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, however, who had a masterclass against his former team, spotted the danger.

Wan-Bissaka got on his bike and came up with a trademark sliding tackle inside the box to scupper Zaha’s golden opportunity.

Wan-Bissaka slid from behind and brilliantly took the ball from Zaha, who was denied the opportunity to shoot.

According to Zaha, he fancied his chance to grab the winner for Palace, but when he discovered Wan-Bissaka was hot on his trail, he got worried.

Zaha said after the match, “If it was any other player.”

“As I was running through, I had a little look back and thought: Oh my God, it’s Aaron [Wan-Bissaka]!”

“He’s the only one who can do that scoop tackle.”

Zaha may not be wrong; thankfully, last-minute for United fans, Wan-Bissaka was alive to the situation.

