Video: Wilfried Zaha gives his hilarious verdict on Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s match-saving tackle



Manchester United’s spotless winning streak since the resumption of club football after the World Cup has suffered a setback after the 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace.

Palace came from behind to score in the dying minutes of the game at Selhurst Park to guarantee themselves a share of the points.

United took the lead through Bruno Fernandes, who got on the end of a great ball from Christian Eriksen to rifle the ball beyond Vicente Guaita.

Michael Olise, however, produced an inspired moment when his unstoppable free-kick powered rippled the United net.

While the draw is undoubtedly disappointing, it could have been a sadder affair for United fans.

Palace danger man Wilfried Zaha was through on goal with only De Gea to beat. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, however, who had a masterclass against his former team, spotted the danger.

Wan-Bissaka got on his bike and came up with a trademark sliding tackle inside the box to scupper Zaha’s golden opportunity.

Wan-Bissaka slid from behind and brilliantly took the ball from Zaha, who was denied the opportunity to shoot.

Disappointed with the result and Casemiro's booking, but Wan-Bissaka deserves plaudits for this last minute, goal-saving tackle on Zaha. Solid performance again 👏

According to Zaha, he fancied his chance to grab the winner for Palace, but when he discovered Wan-Bissaka was hot on his trail, he got worried.

Zaha said after the match, “If it was any other player.”

“As I was running through, I had a little look back and thought: Oh my God, it’s Aaron [Wan-Bissaka]!”

“He’s the only one who can do that scoop tackle.”

Zaha may not be wrong; thankfully, last-minute for United fans, Wan-Bissaka was alive to the situation.

