Anthony Elanga’s Everton move blocked by Erik ten Hag



Manchester United might have drawn away at Crystal Palace but as things stand, they remain in contention in all four competitions.

And Erik ten Hag is reluctant to allow too many first-team squad players to leave on loan due to the lack of minutes so far this season.

The Dutchman is aware that a combination of injuries and a punishing fixture schedule means squad players might be needed to be called upon in the quest for glory this season.

Elanga generating plenty of loan interest

Among attacking players, both Anthony Elanga and Facundo Pellistri have attracted a fair bit of loan interest so far.

As reported by The Peoples Person, Elanga has generated loan interest from both the Premier League as well as Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

Anthony Elanga’s priority would be to join Borussia Dortmund, as reported two days ago — it’s up to Manchester United on this one. 🟡⚫️ #BVB Pellistri and Elanga, waiting for club’s decisions ⤵️ https://t.co/me3uAjFrJN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 19, 2023

Among Premier League teams, Everton were considered to be frontrunners for the Sweden international’s signature. The Toffees are struggling in the relegation zone with Frank Lampard desperate for attacking reinforcements.

“Manchester United have piled on the pain for Frank Lampard after blocking Anthony Elanga‘s loan move to Everton. United boss Erik ten Hag is not willing to let Swedish international Elanga go to Everton.

“It’s understood Ten Hag has concerns about what the current climate at Goodison Park might do to Elanga’s development and progress,” the report added.

United’s concerns are understandable as the team from Merseyside need to ensure safety ahead of promising minutes to loan stars.

Everton move blocked by ETH

Elanga has so far started seven times this season in his 19 appearances across all competitions this season

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano indicated that the Swede prefers to join Borussia Dortmund instead with the Bundesliga team known for their grooming of young promising stars.

However, United might prefer the youngster to play in England in order to better understand the needs and demands of English football.

The final decision rests with Ten Hag with the future of both wingers in the balance.