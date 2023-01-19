Bruno Fernandes and Antony in disagreement at Selhurst Park

Manchester United’s winning run was halted by a late Michael Olise equaliser for Crsytal Palace at Selhurst Park last night.

Erik Ten Hag’s men were left rueing their luck in what turned out to be a frustrating evening in the capital.

Tensions ran high throughout the match with captain Bruno Fernandes and Brazilian winger Antony engaging in disagreement midway through the first half.

As reported in The Sun, the pair were seen exchanging verbals after a misplaced pass from the winger.

Fernandes’ checked run was not spotted by his teammate, who then passed the ball out of play, much to the Portuguese’s frustration.

The duo then traded some choice words, with neither appearing willing to back down from the spat.

It was all put to bed relatively quickly with the players high fiving at the next break in play.

Fernandes went on to give United the lead two minutes before half time.

However, despite controlling large parts of the game, United eventually succumbed to an equaliser through Olise’s stunning stoppage time free kick.

Whilst the confrontation would have rather been avoided, it did highlight the demands the United players are now putting on each other, something noted by the captain after the game.

“[We] used to be individuals, now we are a team. You can see a proper team that works for each other.” said Fernandes.

Erik ten Hag has instilled a fight and desire, not seen at Old Trafford in recent years and it’s played a huge part in their rise up the table.

The pair are both expected to start United’s next fixture, a mouth-watering trip to the Emirates to face table-topping Arsenal on Sunday.