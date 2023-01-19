Confirmed: Shola Shoretire joins Bolton Wanderers on loan until the end of the season



Manchester United youngster Shola Shoretire has joined Bolton Wanders temporarily.

The League 1 club confirmed the signing of the United academy graduate in an official announcement.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of Shola Shoretire on loan from Manchester United until the end of the season.”

“Welcome to the club, Shola Shoretire!,” the statement read.

✍️ We are delighted to announce the signing of Shola Shoretire on loan from @ManUtd until the end of the season. 👊 Welcome to the club, @SholaShoretire! ⚪️🔵#BWFC 🐘🏰 — Bolton Wanderers (@OfficialBWFC) January 19, 2023

Months ago, it was reported that Ten Hag had blocked plans for Shoretire to go out on loan with a decision to be made in January, a situation complicated by a minor injury at the time.

There were plans to send him out on loan but a Ten Hag directive saw these plans scrapped.

It was relayed that Ten Hag took the decision to oversee the player’s development at Old Trafford amidst interest from a number of clubs in England’s second tier.

It now seems like the decision was made and the player will spend time at the University of Bolton Stadium for the next six months.

Shoretire, like some of the other youngsters like Zidane Iqbal, has failed to feature significantly for the first team under Ten Hag this season, hence the decision to send him out on loan.

Some of United’s stars who are currently out on loan are enjoying successful spells.

Some of these include Amad Diallo and Hannibal Mejbri who are with Sunderland and Birmingham City respectively. Both have cemented their places in their teams.

This may have informed United’s decision to send Shoretire on loan.

A few months ago, the 18-year-old changed his agent. He signed with super agent Jorge Mendes which fuelled speculation that a loan move for the midfielder was on the cards.

