Despite Manchester United interest, Youssoufa Moukoko set to extend Borussia Dortmund stay



The one thing that has held back Manchester United this season has been their lack of ruthlessness in front of goal.

Under Erik ten Hag, United have created a fair few chances every game but that has not always resulted in goals with the manager commenting post the Crystal Palace game that his side really have suffered due to this aspect.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure meant a striker needed to brought in and Wout Weghorst was ultimately the one to come in via the loan market due to the club’s financial condition.

As reported previously on The Peoples Person, United want to start the next season afresh and will not employ stop-gap solutions up front anymore.

Striker search for next summer

A lot of major names have been linked with a move to Old Trafford next summer with a striker high up on Ten Hag’s agenda.

One player who seems to be out of the running is Youssoufa Moukoko of Borussia Dortmund. His contract with the Bundesliga giants was supposed to end next summer.

According to Bild, “the super talent has decided to extend the contract prematurely until 2026.”

And the report has mentioned the financial conditions of the deal.

“For his new three-year contract, the young national player collects a salary of up to 6 million euros a year in the best possible scenario, plus a lavish earnest money of over 10 million euros (BILD reported).

“Not enough: Consultant Patrick Williams (44 / Wasserman agency) is also royally remunerated: around 5 million euros commission, plus the usual 10 percent of the Moukoko salary.

“Overall, a feel-good package of around 35 million euros for Moukoko (6 goals this season/4 assists), who could have switched free of charge in the summer,” the report added.

Moukoko wants to stay at Dortmund

But the report also mentions that Moukoko’s decision was not purely based on finances, as he was aware that he could have earned much more with a move to the Premier League.

He had been promised a signing fee of €30 million while he would have earned almost €10 million per season with both Chelsea and Newcastle United willing to pay in that range.

However, the fact that he could train with the club and with the manager Edin Terzic and his assistant Sebastian Geppert, both of whom have been part of his journey for the last seven years ultimately meant the most to the young attacker.

