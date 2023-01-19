Eric Ramsay will not become Blackpool manager



Eric Ramsay is set to remain at Manchester United as first team coach despite concrete interest from Championship side Blackpool.

Blackpool currently sit 23rd in the league table after having sacked head coach and former Manchester United Academy player Michael Appleton yesterday.

The Peoples Person reported Blackpool’s original interest in Ramsay a fortnight ago.

Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic has now confirmed that the young coach will stay at United with Erik ten Hag being a particular voice in this decision.

Whitwell says that Ten Hag views Ramsay in high regard and as an important member of the coaching staff.

The 30-year-old joined United in July 2021 during Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign, initially being assigned to ‘work one-on-one with individual players’ and ‘take ownership over training on the side’s set-plays.’

United conceded six goals from set-pieces last season, a decrease of over 50% compared to the prior campaign (14 in 2020/21).

Beforehand, Ramsay worked as an assistant coach for Chelsea’s under-23 side for two years.

During this time he became the youngest Briton to receive the UEFA Pro License: the highest coaching qualification in football.

He gained his first experience in coaching by climbing up the ranks at Swansea City Academy and Shrewsbury Town.

Similar to Mitchell van der Gaag, Ramsay is a polyglot, claiming to be fluent in Spanish and French.

In regard to Blackpool, Whitwell reports that “Mark Warburton, Tony Pulis and Mick McCarthy are all in contention for the vacancy at Bloomfield Road with Ramsay unattainable.”

