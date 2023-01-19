Goncalo Ramos: Manchester United keen on signing SL Benfica striker

Manchester United are said to be interested in signing SL Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos.

The Red Devils are on the hunt for a number nine and have Ramos on their shortlist.

According to Portuguese outlet O Jogo (via Sport Witness), Erik ten Hag is an admirer of Ramos and wants to bring him to Old Trafford.

Ramos has attracted plenty of interest from top European clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain, Newcastle United and Southampton.

He is having a stellar season at Benfica, scoring 17 goals in 26 appearances.

Ramos is known for his clinical edge in front of the goal. He needs half a chance to bury the ball in the back of the net.

The Portuguese striker is one of the most exciting forwards in world football.

His World Cup hat trick against Switzerland brought him even more into the limelight.

Ramos has a release clause of €120 million, which is expected to remain fixed by Benfica.

His current contract expires in 2025. Hence the release clause will remain valid.

United do need an out-and-out striker for the long term.

Ten Hag’s team needs to gain the cutting edge in attack, and a clinical striker would surely help the team’s overall game.

It is to be seen whether United will take the plunge and go for Ramos this coming summer.