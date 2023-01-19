Man United loanee Amad Diallo voted Sunderland’s Player of the Month



Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo has been voted Sunderland’s player of the month for December.

The Ivorian has been going from strength to strength for the Black Cats during his season-long stint at the Stadium of Light.

He scored three important goals for Sunderland in December, against Millwall, Wigan Athletic and West Bromwich Albion.

According to the North East club’s official website, “The 20-year-old Manchester United loanee has struck a real chord with teammates and supporters alike, having now appeared 20 times in the Championship, with six goals and one assist from 13 league starts.

“Among the nominees was a fellow man in red and white, Ross Stewart, who hit three goals in three games after returning from injury. Middlesbrough’s Chuba Akpom, Viktor Gyokeres of Coventry City, and Iliman Ndiaye and James McAtee (both Sheffield United) were also shortlisted.”

There has even been speculation that Erik ten Hag is considering recalling the 20 year old due to absences in the forward area, with Cristiano Ronaldo having left the club, Jadon Sancho‘s continued absence and Anthony Martial‘s battles with injury.

However, the boss recently suggested that while he had not ruled it out, he was reluctant to interrupt the fruitful and productive development that the youngster is enjoying under Tony Mowbray.

Amad has helped Mowbray and his men to a promising season so far. They lie 10th in the Championship, but just three points off the play off places.

It is quite an achievement after gaining promotion from League 1 in the playoffs just last year.

Sunderland is a sleeping giant and the large fanbase on Wearside see Amad as a cult hero and a player capable of bringing them a second consecutive promotion, restoring them to the Premier League for the first time since 2016/17.

With Sancho to return, Antony, Anthony Elanga and Facundo Pellistri, United have a wealth of options on the right wing but Amad could still prove to be the pick of the bunch and repay the €21.3m plus €15m in potential add-ons that United paid for him from Atalanta in 2020/21.