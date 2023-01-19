Picture: Jadon Sancho spotted in Manchester United team training in major boost for Erik ten Hag



Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho was pictured in team training with the rest of the players for the first time today since he resumed an individual programme.

Ahead of the Arsenal game, Sancho was spotted training at Carrington in what is undoubtedly good news for both Sancho and the team.

The Athletic reported that the Englishman was restored to team training after a long period on the sidelines.

Sancho is unlikely to be involved at the Emirates on the weekend. It was relayed that Ten Hag wants to ease the attacker back into action slowly.

There is no definite timeline as to when Sancho will be involved on the pitch again as he aims for a sensational return.

Sancho coming back comes at a time when the Red Devils are struggling in attack.

This was painfully evident against Crystal Palace where Ten Hag’s men struggled to fashion clear-cut opportunities.

After going ahead, a late goal from Michael Olise saw United drop two points. After the game, Ten Hag expressed his frustration at the team not scoring a second goal that would have guaranteed all three points.

The Dutchman said, “We have to invest more to get that second goal and then not be in that situation where a lucky moment costs you two points. We were 1-0 up.”

“In the second half, we had a lot of space to kill them and go for the second. I never saw we really went for the second goal.”

“It’s difficult to say [why]. I have to criticise my team. Go for the second. Bruno [Fernandes] and Rashy [Rashford] on the wings, Garnacho, a lot of creativity, speed and power, and McTominay with penetration behind.”

United could have done with Sancho in that regard, someone who is exceptional at picking locks in tight spaces.

