Pundit Gary Neville laments Manchester United giving away title race

Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise stopped Manchester United’s winning streak with a phenomenal free kick in injury time. Had the Red Devils managed to prevent the last-minute equaliser, they would have secured their 10th win in 10 games.

Before Olise stole the show, United seemed to have secured another win with just a few minutes of injury time left on the clock.

The ball was set about 30 yards out.

Many would have fancied David de Gea‘s chances, especially having already made a few spectacular saves in the game.

A free kick that far out demands a lot of power and gives the keeper time to adjust or see the ball’s flight.

However, United opted to have Alejandro Garnacho and Fred accompany Casemiro in the wall. The wall could have featured bigger, more imposing players to intimidate Olise.

At the very least, former United defender and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville felt that United’s diminutive wall gave Olise the impetus to go for a goal.

Unimpressed and fuming

The Class of ’92 graduate and ex-United captain slammed the wall set up and aired his frustrations in a series of tweets.

Neville’s initial reaction to the equaliser was to tweet was an expletive response, “FFS!”

Neville then stressed that the wall should have been more imposing, saying, “That wall was never big enough. Always going to shoot!”

Finally, Neville chastised United for not taking the opportunity to unsettle Olise with a more formidable wall.

Frustrated, he tweeted, “Put the taker off !!! A massive wall with big players in makes it more difficult for a taker! That wall lacked presence and made it look inviting!”

The show must go on

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal would have been pleased by the scenes at Selhurst Park Stadium last night. The draw dampened any title ambitions United might have held.

The Red Devils clash with the Gunners in a top-four battle on Sunday. Erik ten Hag’s men Will be traveling to the Emirates Stadium with a chip on the shoulder and a desire to return to winning ways.