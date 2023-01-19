Replays show Michael Olise free kick taken from wrong place in Manchester United’s draw with Crystal Palace

Manchester United’s title charge was dealt a hammer blow last night, thanks to a late Crystal Palace equaliser.

The home side drew level through a stunning Michael Olise free kick as the game ticked into injury time.

However, despite the quality of the strike, United appear to have reason to feel aggrieved from an issue with the dead ball.

Luke Shaw‘s foul to halt the late Palace attack was committed at least five yards further away from goal than where the kick was eventually taken from.

Found it strange at the time that United didn't protest the positioning of Olise's free-kick. It was taken at least five yards further forward from where Shaw's foul took place

The free kick was struck from all of 25 yards and right on the cusp of where Olise would have considered shooting from.

If the free kick was taken from the spot the foul was committed, Olise would highly likely have attempted a cross, a scenario United had dealt with comfortably all night.

United players did not pick up on the sneaky advantage, with no one challenging the position of the kick at the time.

The finish ended United’s winning run and more importantly cost them two vital points, before their trip to table topping Arsenal on Sunday.

United were also left frustrated by the decision to wave away a Scott McTominay penalty appeal with just under twenty minutes to go, which would have presented them with a gilt edged chance to put the game to bed.

Erik ten Hag refused to blame the referee for the dropped points, citing the team’s inability to find the second goal as reason for the draw.

“That’s what it is and we have to take the lesson. [We needed to] invest more for the second goal.” said the boss.

Despite the hiccup, United remain firmly planted in the top four, which they now look sure-fire favourites for, thanks to their impressive recent run.