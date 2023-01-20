Academy Match report: West Ham United u21s 2-3 Manchester United u21s



Manchester United u21s travelled to East London to take on West Ham United in search of their third win in a row in the league.

Things didn’t go to plan in the opening stages though as West Ham took control of the match and in just the 7th minute Pierre Ekwah drew in a number of players and slipped the ball into the left side of the box before following up with a run inside unmarked to finish low into the right corner.

Five minutes later, United turned over possession and Ekwah charged down the left wing and centred for Divin Mubamba to strike past Radek Vitek and double West Ham’s lead.

Shortly after, a ball over the top from Freddie Potts was controlled down by Mubamba who’s shot was deflected over the bar.

It wasn’t until the half hour mark that United enjoyed their first long spell of possession but were unable to break down the organized West ham defence resorting to crosses that were easily cleared to maintain West Ham’s lead going into the half.

The break saw changes for both sides with Sonny Aljofree coming on to replace Di’Shon Bernard and, fortunately for United, West Ham’s danger man Ekwah was forced to depart due to an injury picked up in the first half from a Sam Murray challenge.

Five minutes into the second half, a corner was sent in and headed high into the air. Sam Murray took it down on the chest but was bundled over in the process, winning United a penalty. Joe Hugill was quick to grab the ball and duly slotted into the bottom right corner to pull one back.

West Ham were still threatening and long looping cross was brought down by Mubamba at the back post and struck a low effort that was palmed out by Vitek, who did well to get down quickly.

In the 64th, Omari Forson turned and struck from 20 yards forcing a big save that was spilled to Mateo Mejia rushing in but the Spaniard couldn’t lift it over the sprawling keeper’s foot.

Just a few minutes later, Noam Emeran’s corner was sent into the near post for Marc Jurado to take it on the turn past his marker and smash it low across the face of goal for Hugill to redirect into the net to draw the match level.

The second half was all United and the comeback was completed in the 86th minute from another corner. Isak Hansen-Aaroen whipped it into near post to be flicked on by Jurado for Aljofree to head home from six yards out.

West ham had big chance late on to rescue a result when they got down the right wing and cut back for Kamarai Swyer open in the box but the woodwork came to United’s rescue to keep him out and see Mark Dempsey’s side continue their winning streak and move up the table into 8th place.

United: Vitek, Jurado, Bernard (Aljofree 46), Hardley, Murray, Gore, Collyer, Forson (Emeran 66), Hansen-Aaroen, Mejia, Hugill

Unused subs: Mastny, Huddlestone, McNeill