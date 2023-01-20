Borussia Dortmund retreat from Anthony Elanga talks with Manchester United



Borussia Dortmund appear to be retreating from discussions with Manchester United concerning the acquisition of Anthony Elanga on loan.

Links have been persistent this week between Elanga and Dortmund.

Elanga, 20, has been used in a squad role this season under Erik ten Hag, paying 392 minutes in the Premier League.

Fabrizio Romano reported earlier this week that Dortmund’s interest in making a January move for the young Swedish winger was valid:

“Borussia Dortmund have explored the conditions of loan deal to sign Anthony Elanga from Manchester United, it’s concrete.”

Christian Falk, head writer of Sport Bild, confirmed this today via Caught Offside: “serious option for Dortmund, he’s on the list.”

Ten Hag allegedly blocked any negotiation for Elanga to be loaned out to Everton, citing the climate in the dressing room as unfavourable for the youngster.

Moreover, the United manager’s forward line options are currently at a minimum.

With the Dutchman also unpersuaded by the idea of allowing Facundo Pellistri to head out on loan, however, it may appear that Elanga’s hopes of gaining consistent first-team minutes elsewhere are narrowing.

Pellistri has been heavily linked with a loan move away from Old Trafford despite Ten Hag’s hesitancy.

Sky Sport Germany reporter Sven Westerschulze, who specialises in covering Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Mönchengladbach, has provided an update on Elanga’s potential January transfer to the Bundesliga.

He posted on Twitter:

“Contrary to many rumours, Anthony Elanga is not a topic of discussion at Borussia Dortmund. Signing the winger from Manchester United is very unlikely.”

With Westerschulze likely being well-sourced regarding Dortmund, it could be possible that a club briefing has been issued.

As Everon have been refused by Ten Hag, Dortmund could be attempting to save face before similar reports begin to circulate. Is Ten Hag, who has been positioned in a high-level of authority overseeing United’s recruitment and transfer strategy, in fact pulling all the strings of these current loan negotiations?







