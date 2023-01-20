Bruno Fernandes names Christian Eriksen’s best quality that makes a massive difference



Manchester United dropped two points against Crystal Palace on Wednesday night in what was a disappointing result for the Reds.

A late goal from Michael Olise ensured that the points were shared at Selhurst Park.

United got their goal through Bruno Fernandes. The Portuguese got on the end of a good ball from Christian Eriksen.

A run inside the box from debutant Wout Weghorst dragged two defenders away, which gave Fernandes the time and space needed to put the ball into the back of the net.

Fernandes’ goal against Palace came after he also netted in the derby against Manchester City, as the midfielder looks to be picking up goal-scoring form.

Speaking to club media after the Palace game, Fernandes heaped praise on his midfield partner, Christian Eriksen.

Fernandes said about the Dane, “Obviously, Christian has been really good. But I think everyone in the team has been really good.”

“I think as we showed in the [first half], the goal was everything that we train, some movements, the way we play, the passes that we did. So that comes through, and after, it’s the quality of the players that makes the difference.”

Fernandes added, “Christian has the vision and quality to do the pass. He did it today, and he will keep doing [it].”

Beyond Eriksen, Fernandes, who captained United at Selhurst Park, also praised Marcus Rashford and Weghorst.

He recognised the roles played by the two forwards in helping him score the opener. The 28-year-old remarked that the team is now performing as a unit, and everyone is showing what they can do.

