Erik ten Hag interested in Marco Reus, discussions ongoing



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag met with the representatives of Marco Reus last week.

The German’s agency, fronted by Dirk Hebel and Darren Freeman, were spotted at Old Trafford watching the Manchester Derby.

Reports subsequently circulated suggesting that United are interested in making a move.

Reus, 33, has six months remaining on his contract at Borussia Dortmund. He has spent 11 years at the club since signing from Borussia Mönchengladbach in 2012.

According to Christian Falk via Caught Offside, the club are indeed weighing up a transfer for the Bundesliga veteran.

Falk, who is the head football writer for German outlet Bild, stated that Ten Hag met with Hebel and Freeman to discuss Reus, his contract situation, and the possibility of a summer move to United.

The Dutchman is interested in enlisting Reus into his renaissance ranks at Old Trafford on a free transfer in the summer.

Reus is the only major footballer in Hebel’s books aside from Dortmund midfielder Selih Özcan and West Ham United defender Thilo Kehrer.

Hebel has been discussing new terms with Dortmund’s sporting director, Sebastian Kehl, but talks have reached an impasse. Dortmund are keen to significantly decrease the 33-year-old’s €200,000 weekly salary.

Raphael Honigstein of The Athletic implied that Reus’ agents have also met with Cristiano Ronaldo’s new club, Al-Nassr.

Unlike Dortmund, the Saudi Arabian side would be able to dramatically improve the German international’s wages.

Kehl was able to find an agreement with United target Youssoufa Moukoko. The striker starlet should extend his deal at Signal Iduna Park until 2026.

Ten Hag may be eyeing Reus to serve as a deputy to Bruno Fernandes. The experienced attacker enjoys defending from the front while Jadon Sancho flourished playing alongside him.







