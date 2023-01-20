Erik ten Hag says Jadon Sancho is approaching first team return



Erik ten Hag said Jadon Sancho is making the next steps towards a return to first team action at Manchester United.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s game against Arsenal, recorded after Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, the boss said “I can’t answer that. He is making next step. It is true, yesterday (Tuessay) was his first day at team training but team training is final day before game.

“We will extend that in coming days, the coming week and go step by step.”

The manager also once again reiterated the fact that he is looking for signings in this transfer window, saying:

“I think as Man United you always have to look for solutions, and you always have to look for better and that’s what we will do.

“We will be doing our research. If there are opportunities, we have to go for it.”

When asked if he was surprised at Arsenal’s position at the top of the Premier League table, the boss explained:

“No. In the moment we played them, you could already see the manager and coaching staff were working for a long time on team. You see really good structures on the team. They have even improved during the first half of the season.

“They are in a great run. It is up to us to beat their run and we will do everything to do that.

“There is a really good spirit in their team so we know what to do. We have to be really good. We need a really good performance. But if we do, I think we have a good chance also to get out of that performance a good result.”

The manager also confirmed, due to the early scheduling of the presser that was embargoed until today, that he could not say whether Diogo Dalot or Anthony Martial would be fit to play on Sunday.

One player who is definitely sidelined is Casemiro, who picked up a fifth yellow card on Wednesday and so serves a one-match ban.







