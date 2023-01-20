Flamengo in talks to sign Facundo Pellistri on loan with an option to buy



Manchester United could allow Facundo Pellistri to leave as the club enter talks with Brazilian club Flamengo.

The Peoples Person recently reported that Botafogo also made an approach to land the 20-year-old on loan with an option to buy.

The Uruguayan international has failed to get a run of games in the first team following his season-long loan to Alaves last season.

Despite impressing when he made his debut in the 3-0 win vs. Charlton, he has yet to be seen again.

He joined the club in 2020 and enjoyed two loan spells so far but hasn’t been able to force his way into the first team after injury prevented him from departing on loan last summer.

The fee to bring him to the club was around £9 million on a five-year deal.

Pellistri enjoyed 35 appearances across his two loan spells for Alaves and saw some good opportunities in the starting eleven.

However, he failed to score for the Spanish side as they were relegated from the top tier last season.

Dspite the interest from Botafogo, Flamengo are now considering a loan deal for the winger according to reports from O Globo via Sport Witness.

The Brazilian Série A side are reportedly in advanced talks with United as discussions about the youngster progress.

It’ll be a one year agreement, with an option to buy at the end of this spell with Pellistri’s wages paid in full by Flamengo.

These reports have been backed up by another source, Torcedores, also via Sportwitness, who claim that the Brazilian club are interested in the winger amid “difficult” negotiations.

Flamengo’s offer for Pellistri will have to be sufficient before any sort of agreement can be found.

It’s clear that Erik ten Hag has a decision to make as to whether he wants to keep the talented youngster for the rest of the season or let him go now, and indeed whether he allows an option to buy.

Pellistri equally has a tough decision to make if the manager accepts the offers that are coming in for him.

Man United already have a good relationship with Flamengo following their transfer activity with Andreas Pereira previously.







