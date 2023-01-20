Gary Neville makes his feelings perfectly clear on Jim Ratcliffe’s potential takeover of Manchester United



Manchester United legend Gary Neville has declared his support for Jim Ratcliffe’s possible takeover of the club.

A few days ago, the Ineos billionaire, through a spokesperson declared his interest in taking over the reins at Old Trafford.

Ratcliffe confirmed he will be part of the bidding process for a full takeover of his boyhood club.

Neville has thrown his weight behind Ratcliffe and said that the 71-year-old has the ability to restore United’s fortunes and oversee an overhaul at the club.

The former United man told Sky Sports via The Mirror, “The main thing is that the Glazers leave as quickly as possible and the second thing is that whoever takes it over, if they could hand it over to people who are in good hands and have a feeling for the club, that would be great.”

“Jim Ratcliffe was born in Manchester and knows the area. If he wins it, I think there will be a lot of very happy Manchester United fans. He would want to do the right thing by the club – in fact I am sure that he would.”

“That’s the main thing beyond the Glazers leaving, that they don’t hand it over…I don’t think United can hand it over to another investment firm who are expecting a return on their money.”

Neville remarked that an investment firm would only represent an extension of what life has been under the Glazers’ stewardship.

As per Neville, handing United to an investment firm would not be enough to make United compete with the likes of Manchester City and Newcastle.

The former defender said that the 20-time English champions must remain debt-free and be backed by an individual with the willingness and capacity to pump in significant funds to the club.

Neville pointed out one hindrance that Ratcliffe may face in his quest to take over United – the Glazers’ huge asking price.

United’s current owners are widely known for their greed and will undoubtedly demand a ridiculous figure to part with their prized possession.

Neville adds that Ratcliffe may bypass this issue by bringing in other people who will support his claim.







Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.



Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.



Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.



