Jesse Lingard opens up regarding his time at Manchester United

Former Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard opened up about his time at the club.

In an interview with Steve Bartlett, the 30 year old spoke about his bitter United exit and what went wrong in the final months.

He revealed that United blocked his loan move to Newcastle United.

“They let a couple of players go out on loan in January, but when it came to me, John Murtough rang and said “No, you’re not going on loan [To Newcastle].”

“So, then they stopped the loan – I was pissed – and when he said “Did I want days off”, so I messaged him and said “I am going to take two days off now, just because you said that.”

Lingard was asked about his time at United and the difficulty of competing with the top clubs in the Premier League.

“It was hard to win the league with City being so dominant… even to win the Europa League, Carabao Cup, Community shield.. we were winning trophies. After Mourinho left, trophies stopped.”

He went on to criticise United’s outdated facilities which were also pointed out by Cristiano Ronaldo.

” I feel like United are still behind on everything. You see City’s facilities, Tottenham’s facilities…people are miles ahead. Even the social side of things.”

“You see City’s facilities, and you’re like get up to the date, catch up a little bit. Like you’re way behind at the moment. There are no games room anymore. You go in, train and go home.”

Lingard spoke about how Jose Mourinho was instrumental in his World Cup selection in 2018.

“Jose Mourinho was the best manager in the world. Just wants to win. Had that man management as well and belief in me. I went to the World Cup because of him, had one of my best seasons.”

Mourinho was an admirer of Lingard and often played him in the big games.