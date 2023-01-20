Manchester United interested in Lovro Majer following scouting mission



Manchester United have sent an army of scouts to France and identified Lovro Majer as a transfer target following his impressive performances for Rennes.

Erik ten Hag has always maintained the fact that it is crucial to have a great midfield behind the attackers.

Upon his arrival to the club, many players including Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard all departed.

With the arrival of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen, it was clear that the middle of the pitch would undergo a complete overhaul.

The manager didn’t get his primary target in Frenkie de Jong but that hasn’t stopped the new midfield pivot from performing throughout the season.

Eriksen and Casemiro have often started next to each other, benching Fred and Scott McTominay, who were the regulars beforehand.

According to Jeunes Footeux via Sport Witness, Man United sent scouts to watch the Ligue 1 midfielder in recent matches.

Whether any further transfer activity happens this month is yet to be seen but the club have identified Majer as a suitable midfield candidate going forward.

The Croatian international was part of his international side as they battled through a sensational World Cup campaign.

He joined Rennes last season and has been in brilliant form ever since he made the switch to Ligue 1.

A regular starter for his club, he has made 59 appearances since joining and has been an integral part to their Europa League campaign so far this season.

The outlet claims that United have been keeping tabs on his performances.

After watching him very “closely”, the club are now “convinced” of his ability and also believe he has the potential to replace Luka Modric once he retires from the international stage.

Ten Hag has got his midfield transfers completely correct so far and will be eager to make further improvements later down the line.

Majer is still relatively young and can provide energy and goal scoring opportunities for the attack.







