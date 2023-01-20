Manchester United lose out on primary goalkeeping target Yann Sommer



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag got off to the worst possible start, losing his first two Premier League games against Brighton and Brentford.

One of the major culprits for the humiliating loss against the Bees was goalkeeper David de Gea. His two errors were punished ruthlessly as United ended up losing 0-4.

The Spaniard has had a topsy-turvy season so far, producing magical saves against West Ham and Crystal Palace notably, while also being culpable for a few shocking concessions.

DDG has had a mixed season so far

While shot-stopping remains his strong suit, his weakness with the ball at his feet and his reluctance to come off his line are seen as detrimental factors in Ten Hag’s system.

The Dutch manager wants to bring in a modern keeper and the club are yet to agree a new deal with the Spaniard though reports indicate an agreement is likely to be reached with the keeper’s wages lowered drastically.

Official, confirmed. Bayern sign Yann Sommer on permanent deal, contract valid until June 2025 🔴🤝🏻 #Bayern “It's a big club with power, we've often played against each other – I know about the enormous quality and appeal of this club. I'm proud to be part of FC Bayern now”. pic.twitter.com/SsycW7uPZQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 19, 2023

Martin Dubravka had arrived on loan in the summer and even went on to make two appearances but was recalled by his parent club Newcastle United in January.

The club were then forced to bring in Jack Butland as reserve keeper but he is yet to feature for the Red Devils. He is not expected to be the No 1 going forward so a new keeper remains a priority.

Quite a few goalies have been linked with a move to Old Trafford since the summer including the likes of Diogo Costa, Odysseas Vlachodimos, Jan Oblak to name a few.

One goalkeeper who was tipped to move as early as January was Yann Sommer. United were targeting a move for the Swiss goalie who had entered the final year of his Borussia Monchengladbach contract.

If not in the winter window, there was a chance the club would try and agree a pre-contract agreement with the Switzerland international.

Sommer goes to Bayern

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, he’s signed a long-term deal with Bayern Munich.

“Yann Sommer signs as new FC Bayern goalkeeper, contracts are completed. Official statement to follow,” Romano tweeted.

Dean Henderson could be a potential option, having shone on loan at Nottingham Forest but he might have burned his bridges at the club following his incendiary interview in the summer.

It will be interesting to see what Ten Hag decides to do with this crucial position in the summer.

