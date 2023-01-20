No Manchester United return for Memphis Depay as he signs for Atletico Madrid



Manchester United will not be re-signing Memphis Depay from Barcelona.

The Dutchman has signed for Atletico Madrid for a fee of €3 million plus €1 million in variables, according to Sport.

The deal lasts for two and a half seasons.

United were reported to still be considering a move for the forward even after having signed Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley until the end of the season.

Erik ten Hag fuelled the fire when saying at more than one recent press conference that he was still on the lookout for signings this summer.

As a Dutch compatriot available for next to nothing, it seemed like a logical option but Atletico, who have loaned out João Felix to Chelsea, came in strong to bolster their own ranks.

The deal includes a preferential buy option for Yannick Carrasco for Barcelona.

There had been talk of a swap deal between the two players but it became too complicated.

“The Atlético de Madrid striker, Yannick Ferreira Carrasco, has also entered into the transfer conditions,” Sport explains.

“Barça, by getting rid of Memphis Depay, has a preferential purchase option, not mandatory, for the Belgian footballer.”

With Felix having moved to Chelsea and Youssoufa Moukoko set to sign a new deal at Borussia Dortmund, the list of available forwards this month has dwindled considerably.

One attacking option United could still be working on, however, is Borussia Dortmund’s Marco Reus, whose agents attended a meeting with Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford this week.







