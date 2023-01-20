Patrice Evra reveals Arsenal trick that Erik ten Hag must be aware of to beat the Gunners



Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has warned Erik ten Hag that he must be aware and take note of Arsenal’s right flank.

Arsenal host the Red Devils at the Emirates this weekend in what is promising to be a high-stakes affair similar to the glory days.

The Gunners are currently top of the table and enjoy a five-point gap between themselves and second-placed Manchester City.

United have the opportunity to build on a first-leg win at Old Trafford against their bitter rivals to halt their title charge momentum.

Evra told Betfair via The Mirror, that Arsenal’s right side consisting of Bukayo Saka and Ben White is where the true danger lies.

“I watched their match against Spurs and I want to give them credit. They looked like a proper team. People talk a lot about their offensive play, but they are disciplined defensively. Saka and [Gabriel] Martinelli come back to the defensive line. You could see that they sometimes had five or six at the back.

“The White and Saka combination is unbelievable. Saka makes all those runs inside and I hope that United’s left back, [Tyrell] Malacia is aware of that because I used to do that job and those inside runs are really dangerous.

“I don’t see why they [Arsenal] won’t win the league. In that Spurs match, I saw a team playing like champions, and that was in a derby. Of course, United are United and Arsenal have a problem with United. Tottenham are scared of Arsenal, Arsenal are scared of United.”

As per Evra, Arsenal are a complete side but in addition to their players being scared of United, their fans are also afraid of claiming they are genuine title contenders.

United must take advantage of these doubts.

Evra urged his former club to go to the Emirates without fear and put pressure on the opposition.

The former defender added that the London club will view United as yet another challenge in their title bid and as they have multiple times this season, will be confident of breezing past the Red Devils.







