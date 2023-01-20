Player ratings: West Ham United u21s 2-3 Manchester United u21s



Manchester United u21s continued their run of form to pick up their third win in a row with a victory away to West Ham United. Here are our player ratings for the match:

(A score of 6 is around average)

Radek Vitek – 7 – Made a few big saves and wasn’t at fault for either of the goals conceded. Was also calm and composed on the ball playing out from the back.

Marc Jurado – 7 – A real match of two halves for the full-back, he struggled a lot defensively in the first half with both West Ham goals coming down his side. But he turned it around in the second half and was a catalyst for the comeback picking up two assists.

Di’Shon Bernard – 5 – Allowed too much space in the box early on leading to West Ham’s goals before coming off at half time.

Bjorn Hardley – 6 – Similarly struggled defensively in the first half but improved in the second and was decent on the ball, even winning the corner for the eventual winner with a surging run up field.

Sam Murray – 7.5 – The best of the bunch in the first half and continued on in the second making a number of strong tackles throughout the match and progressed the ball from the back well down the left side. It was his reaction to win the ball in the West Ham box that won the penalty for Hugill’s first goal.

Toby Collyer – 6 – A bit of a disastrous start, he was pulled around in midfield and was sloppy and overcomplicating things in possession, often electing play risky backwards passes instead of taking open passing channels forward. Calmed down after the half hour mark though and was solid for the rest of the match.

Dan Gore – 6 – Was invisible for the opening half hour before coming into the game to help United take control of possession as West Ham sat off. Made some good charging runs through the midfield but needs to offer more throughout the match.

Mateo Mejia – 6 – Often involved in United’s threatening attacks, he picked up a lot of good spaces and threatened to cause havoc but never quite did. Cumbersome on the ball, he could never quite convert his opportunities into big chances.

Isak Hansen-Aaroen – 6 – A key part of United’s hold of possession in the second half but struggled to pick the lock of the West Ham defence and create any big chances in the final third and tired in the latter stages, failing to get back and maintain his defensive duty.

Omari Forson – 5.5 – Apart from one dangerous strike from outside the box he offered little threat from the wing and was too slow in moving the ball.

Joe Hugill – 8 – A striker that feeds off service, he was dealing with scraps for much of the match but he doesn’t miss when he gets his chance scoring another brace following his two goals against Liverpool last week to give him six goals in four appearances in the league since his return from injury.

Substitutes

Sonny Aljofree – 8 – A great performance off the bench, he was rock solid defensively and got forward to clinch the winner with a header. His playing out from the back also led to the corner for the second goal with a great through ball into the channel for Mejia.

Noam Emeran – 6 – Kept possession well and sent in the cross for the second goal.







